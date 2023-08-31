The mobile theatre of Assam, popularly known as “Bhramyaman”, continues to attract audiences on live stage without the use of special effects like green or blue screens, 3D or 5D technology. The theatre groups highlight Assamese culture and social issues in an entertaining way, which is what the audience loves about it.

Pathsala town, which is also known as “Natya Nagari”, has become abuzz with activity in recent days as the mobile theatres troupes began performing plays in different locations throughout the town. This year, audiences are particularly impressed with the family drama “Mur Tez Mur Morom” by the mobile theatre group Awahan Theatre.

Prostuti Parashar, the lead actor of Awahan Theatre, said that she has been performing in mobile theatres since 2005 and that she enjoys the experience of performing live on stage. She said that it is their responsibility to spread a positive message to society through their plays.

“This year, in our play ‘Andhangali’, we spread the message about how drug addiction is ruining our society. We also showed how some people start disrespecting their parents when they get old,” she said.

Parashar also said that the play “Mur Tez Mur Morom” is a story about a brother and sister from different mothers. She said that the audience loves such stories based on Assamese culture.

Giridhor Chowdhury, a social worker from Bajali, said that there are around 60 mobile theatre groups in Assam. He said that each theatre group provides employment to 100 to 150 people, including artists, pandal builders, makeup artists, photographers, and technicians.

“Without 3D technology or green screen, the mobile theatre of Assam has proved that nothing is impossible for them. They have staged plays like “Titanic” and “Jurassic Park,” he said.

“People from all over the world should come to Assam to see the live experience of mobile theatre,” he added.