Assam: Margherita court delivers first life sentence in 2018 murder case

Guwahati: The Margherita Sub-Divisional Magistrate Court in Assam has delivered its first-ever life imprisonment sentence, concluding a prolonged seven-year legal battle over a brutal family murder.

On May 19, Additional Sessions Judge Anil Kumar Basfor sentenced Monteswar Dohotia to life imprisonment for the 2018 murder of his uncle, Bimal Dohotia. The ruling marks a significant milestone in the court’s judicial history and has been widely welcomed by the local community.

The conviction stems from Session Case No. 17(M)/2020, linked to Bordumsa Police Station Case No. 42/2018. The case dates back to a shocking incident in 2018 when Monteswar Dohotia, along with his accomplice Pabitra Dohotia, allegedly killed Bimal Dohotia.

While Monteswar now faces life behind bars, co-accused Pabitra Dohotia remains on the run, having evaded arrest for over six years.

Both Monteswar and Pabitra hail from 1 No. Mohong Shantipur, located under the jurisdiction of the Bordumsa Police Station in Margherita Co-District. Monteswar is the son of Phuleswar Dohotia, while Pabitra is the son of Kulai Dohotia.

