GUWAHATI: A man has been arrested by the Assam police for allegedly raping, impregnating his minor daughter and forcing her to undergo a child abortion procedure.

The incident has been reported from Dima Hasao district of Assam.

The 45-year-old man ‘impregnated’ his minor daughter and took her to Karimganj for forcibly aborting the child, the Assam police stated on Sunday.

The Assam police has also arrested the female health worker, who assisted the accused in the abortion.

The police action followed a complaint by the victim last week.

The accused, meanwhile, has confessed to have committed the crime, Assam police stated.