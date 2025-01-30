Guwahati: Assam’s Sivasagar Police have apprehended a man and seized three elephant tusks in the Baasbari area of Bihubor tea estate under Nazira Police Station.

According to police, acting on reliable information, the team launched an operation on Wednesday evening.

During the operation, the team uncovered the elephant tusks, weighing a total of 2.3 kg, concealed above the ceiling of the suspect’s grocery shop.

The tusks were confiscated, and registered a case for further investigation.

