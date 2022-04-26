Guwahati: A 15-year-old domestic help was seriously injured after she was allegedly pushed down from the second floor of a building by her woman employer in Guwahati.

As per the information, the incident took place on Monday at the residence of Banasree Sarkar at the Beltala Jayanagar area in Guwahati.

The teenage girl sustained serious injuries to her hands, chest, back, and neck in the incident.

The girl was rescued by the staffers of a nearby office and rushed to a private hospital. After the initial treatment at the hospital, she was shifted to Guwahati Medical College Hospital (GMCH).

Basistha police on Monday night arrested employer Banasree Sarkar from her Jayanagar residence.

Based on a complaint filed by the father of the girl, a case (no 469/2022) under the relevant sections of the IPC and POSCO Act has been registered against the woman at Basistha police station.

The teenager hails from Hatigarh village under Tangla police station in Udalguri district.

Bansarre has allegedly been abusing the teenage girl for the last three months and did not allow her to contact her parents despite her repeated requests.

The maid was paid just Rs 1,000 so far despite the fact that she has been working at Banasree Sarkar’s residence since January this year.