KAZIRANGA: Community fishing on the occasion of Magh Bihu, also known as Bhogali Bihu, inside the Kaziranga National Park has been banned.

The Golaghat district administration in Assam has issued an order under section 144 of CrPC in the Kaziranga National Park.

“…illegal entry and community fishing in beels, rivers and wetlands in the Kaziranga National Park under Golaghat district (inAssam) is prohibited with immediate effect,” the order said.

Notably, community fishing is an integral part of Magh Bihu festivities in Assam.

“…People in large numbers from different parts of the state/district enter Kaziranga National Park & Tiger Reserve for community fishing in beels, rivers and wetlands under the garb of tradition in Magh Bihu,” the order stated.

Congregation of a huge number of people during the community fishing may lead to traffic congestion on the National Highway-715, the order added.