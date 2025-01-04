Guwahati: A massive protest took place in Bongaigaon, Assam after a golden langur was killed in an accident on the National Highway-117.

As per reports, a golden langur died after being hit by a car near the Kadamtola area in Bongaigaon, Assam.

Ready for a challenge? Click here to take our quiz and show off your knowledge!

Following the incident, locals in the area came out and protested against the incident by blocking National Highway 117.

Also Read: Assam: Two held with fake notes worth Rs 2 lakh in Guwahati

While details on how the accident exactly took place were not disclosed, locals claimed that the lack of monitoring by the traffic officials and forest department led to the accident.

Ready for a challenge? Click here to take our quiz and show off your knowledge!

They also claimed that since the species is endangered, the government should ensure that they are not killed due to human errors.

Also Read: Assam: Cough syrup bottles worth Rs 2 crore seized in Cachar

Reports also stated that this was the fourth incident where a golden langur died of unnatural cause.

They have called for strict measures to ensure no such animal is killed further.