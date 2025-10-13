Guwahati: The week-long Wildlife Week celebration at Captain Williamson Sangma State University, Balalgre, West Garo Hills, concluded with a thought-provoking lecture on “Human–Animal Coexistence,” spotlighting the escalating human–wildlife conflict in Northeast India.

Organized by the East and West Garo Hills Wildlife Division, Tura, under the Meghalaya State Department of Forest & Environment in collaboration with the university, the event emphasized sustainable solutions for harmonious coexistence between humans and wildlife.

Anushka Saikia, Project Officer of Aaranyak’s Elephant Research and Conservation Division, delivered a compelling lecture, urging a shift toward ecological empathy in addressing human–wildlife interactions.

Presided over by Conservator of Forests Morinjio J. Sangma as Chief Guest, the event saw participation from forest officials, academics, and conservationists. Divisional Forest Officer Arpiush Ch. Sangma delivered a keynote address, stressing the balance between ecological integrity and community livelihoods.

Deputy Registrar of the University, Assistant Conservator of Forest B.K. Lohar, and Range Officers Suman B. Marak, Annie Valentina, and Docchi R. Marak attended, alongside Aaranyak’s Assistant Project Officer Pranjal Deka and team member Bijoy Kalita.

The programme concluded with a prize distribution honoring winners of essay writing, painting, extempore speech, and quiz competitions themed around human–animal coexistence, with vibrant participation from West Garo Hills students.

Human–Wildlife Conflict in the Northeast: The Urgent Need for Coexistence

Across Northeast India, human–wildlife conflict poses a growing threat to both biodiversity and human livelihoods.

The region’s rich ecosystems, home to elephants, leopards, and bears, are under pressure from rapid population growth, infrastructure expansion, and shrinking forest cover.

In areas like the Garo Hills, Sonitpur, and Udalguri, elephants increasingly stray into farmlands, destroying crops and, at times, causing tragic human casualties.

Fragmented elephant corridors, encroachment on forest edges, and disrupted migration routes are key drivers of these conflicts. Similarly, frequent leopard and bear sightings in fringe villages signal the impact of shrinking habitats.

Experts attribute these issues to habitat fragmentation and unplanned development, with roads, tea gardens, and expanding towns cutting through wildlife pathways. Conservationists like Anushka Saikia and organizations like Aaranyak advocate for a paradigm shift from conflict control to coexistence.

Proposed solutions include restoring forest corridors, deploying early-warning systems, and engaging local communities in conservation efforts. Saikia emphasized integrating indigenous ecological knowledge into developmental planning to align human needs with wildlife survival.

“Coexistence is about ensuring both communities and wildlife thrive,” she noted.

As Wildlife Week concluded in Tura, the message was clear: addressing human–wildlife conflict through coexistence is not just a conservation goal but a moral and ecological necessity for Northeast India’s future.