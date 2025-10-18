Guwahati: Assam Cabinet Minister Atul Bora officially inaugurated the 2025-26 tourism season at Kaziranga National Park on Saturday, marking the opening of the Agaratoli Range for visitors.

Alongside the tourism launch, Bora also unveiled a new weaving unit designed to support women and young girls in the region.

“I am happy to declare the Agaratoli Range open for visitors for the 2025–26 tourism season. Alongside, the newly established weaving unit will give a new commercial dimension to Muga-based products. Through this step, many women and young girls will move towards self-dependence,” Bora stated during the ceremony.

The inauguration took place in the picturesque setting of Kaziranga, which is a UNESCO World Heritage site, and the event also saw the launch of a new Muga weaving centre.

The initiative aims to promote the production of Muga silk, a traditional product of Assam, and provide economic opportunities for local women and artisans.

Kaziranga, known for its vast grasslands and rich biodiversity, is set to receive tourists from across the world.

Bora expressed his optimism about the upcoming season, saying, “Kaziranga is dressed in its new autumn attire and is ready to welcome tourists from around the world. Everyone should come and experience the unmatched beauty of green Kaziranga and take home memories that will last a lifetime,” after completing a jeep safari through the park.

The event was attended by various dignitaries, including Lok Sabha MP Kamakhya Prasad Tasa, Kaziranga Field Director Sonali Ghosh, New Zealand High Commission diplomat Eshan Jayawardhan, Bokakhat Municipality Chairman Ratneswar Baruah, and noted social worker Animesh Saikia.

Several senior district and forest officials, along with members of the Kaziranga Jeep Safari Association and Hotel Association, were also present.

In addition to promoting tourism, the launch of the Muga weaving centre highlights the government’s focus on combining ecotourism with local empowerment.

The initiative is expected to create sustainable livelihoods for rural women, while also preserving Assam’s rich cultural heritage.

As the sun set over Kaziranga’s iconic landscapes, it symbolized the region’s continued growth in both tourism and local entrepreneurship.

Through these efforts, the government aims to promote sustainable development in the Kaziranga area, which will contribute to the local economy while protecting its natural resources.