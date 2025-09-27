Guwahati: Assam’s Kaziranga National Park and Tiger Reserve, globally renowned as the sanctuary of the one-horned rhinoceros, has unveiled a remarkable diversity of insects and spiders within its woodlands.

A rapid survey conducted by entomologists from The Corbett Foundation in collaboration with Kaziranga’s frontline forest staff documented 283 species, including 254 insects and 29 spiders.

The findings were officially released on September 26 by MP Kamakhya Prasad Tasa, Khumtai MLA Mrinal Saikia, and Assam’s Principal Chief Conservator of Forests, Vinay Gupta.

Officials described the survey as a significant step toward understanding Kaziranga’s often-overlooked biodiversity, highlighting the urgent need for insect and invertebrate conservation, especially in the face of climate change and accelerating species loss.

Among the documented species, butterflies and moths accounted for 85 species (30%), ants, bees, and wasps for 40 species (14%), and beetles for 35 species (12%).

“Using visual estimation and photographic documentation alongside scientific sampling, this landmark survey uncovers the park’s micro-faunal richness and establishes a vital baseline for future research and conservation,” said Assam’s Environment, Forest, and Climate Change Minister, Chandra Mohan Patowary. He emphasized the state government’s commitment to preserving all forms of biodiversity, including smaller, often unnoticed species.

Sonali Ghosh, director of Kaziranga Tiger Reserve, noted that nearly 40% of insect species worldwide are declining due to habitat loss, deforestation, and climate change.

“While Kaziranga is celebrated for its megafauna, its ecological resilience also depends on pollinators, soil aerators, and natural pest controllers that maintain the ecosystem’s balance,” she said.

Officials highlighted the critical roles insects and spiders play, including seed dispersal, soil health maintenance, and supporting the food web that sustains the park’s iconic wildlife. “These findings affirm Kaziranga as a hotspot of invertebrate diversity,” Ghosh added.

Kaziranga, spanning 1,307.49 sq km, is home to the largest population of one-horned rhinos (2,613 individuals) and holds the third-highest tiger density in India (18.65 tigers per 100 sq km).

Beyond its famed Big Five — the Indian rhinoceros, Bengal tiger, Asian elephant, wild water buffalo, and eastern swamp deer — the park now also shines as a crucial haven for micro-fauna, underscoring the importance of protecting every layer of its ecosystem.