DIPHU: The Karbi Anglong Autonomous Council (KAAC) has changed the school timings in two districts due to “prevailing heat wave” in Assam.

This was informed by the primary education department under KAAC via an order.

According to the order, school timings of educational institutions (lower primary) has been changed.

From the month of June to August, timings of schools (lower primary) in Karbi Anglong and West Karbi Anglong districts of Assam will be 7:30am to 12:15pm.

This decision to change the school timings was taken by the KAAC in Assam “in view of soaring temperature and prevailing heat wave in the whole of state and particularly in the districts of Karbi Anglong and West Karbi Anglong”.

It may be mentioned here that the entire state of Assam has been reeling under severe heat wave with temperatures of 37-40 degree celcius recorded in some parts of the state.