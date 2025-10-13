Dibrugarh: Eminent and critically acclaimed filmmaker, Padmabhushan Jahnu Barua in the 28th Jogiraj Basu memorial talk held on Monday organized by the ACTA unit, DHSK College (Autonomous) reflected “Cinema has the power to reflect a society’s conscience.

Social responsibility, empathy and humanity are aspects that cinema as a medium should propagate”. The DHSK fraternity extended a warm welcome to the guests at the entrance and were later escorted by a team of NCC cadets to the venue.

In his talk titled “Cinema- The Medium and its Social Responsibilities” Barua reminisced the distinguished and legendary personas of. Jogiraj Basu, the founding principal of DHSK College and Krishna Kanta Handique, renowned educationist, who were also acclaimed scholars of Sanskrit.

He expressed his grief over the fact that one of the most ancient and powerful language like Sanskrit was once regarded as a dead language.

Further, reflecting on the fast-changing pace of our lives he remarked that “A meaningful life is one that bears fruit, not one that merely moves fast”.

He further stated that “Knowledge is a double-edged sword.

It has the power to both build and destroy, depending on who wields it. And the filmmaker, as the custodian of cinematic knowledge, bears the burden of choice — to wield this double-edged sword for the upliftment of society and not its undoing.” He urged the students therefore, to use their knowledge for the benefit of the society and not otherwise, at the same time also emphasizing the significance of societal responsibility that cinema has as a medium.

The principal, Sashi Kanta Saikia, delivered the welcome address at the event reminiscing the founding figures of the institute whose vision, wisdom and leadership have been the guiding light in the glorious journey of the college.

Retired Prof., who also served as the former Vice Principal of the college, Atikuddin Ahmed delivered the inaugural address reiterating the remarkable contribution of the four revered figures of the college Jogiraj Basu, Lakhsmi Prasad Dutta, Ashwini Charan Choudhry and Hanumanbax Surajmall Kanoi who took exemplary steps in the establishment of the institute.

Recollecting the celebrated history of the Jogiraj Basu memorial talk he remarked that the first talk was held in the year 1985 under the able leadership of the then ACTA president Munin Sharma, whose speakers were eminent personalities like Litterateur Jogeshwar Sharma and Dr. Birendra Nath Dutta.

The President, ACTA, DHSK College (Autonomous) unit, Dr. Madhumita Purkayastha presided over the event and was moderated by Monmi Baruah, Secretary, ACTA, DHSK College (Autonomous) unit.

The esteemed guests were felicitated with Fulam Gamusas and citations, mementos and books were provided as tokens of love and respect. The event was initiated with a chorus performed by the faculties of the college.

This august event graced by DHSK College’s Governing Body member Gopal Chandra Hazarika, Jyoti Prasad Kanoi, Vice Principal Partha Ganguly and IQAC Coordinator Dipankoj Gogoi, also saw the participation of the principal of Dibru College and MDKG College along with several distinguished personalities, former retired faculties, invited guests, faculties and students of the institute. The event came to end with a formal vote of thanks by Sankranti Devi.