Guwahati: India, known as the “Spice Bowl of the World,” will host the 8th Session of the Codex Committee on Spices and Culinary Herbs (CCSCH8) from October 13 to 17 in Assam’s Guwahati, reinforcing its global leadership in setting international standards for spices and herbs.

The Spices Board of India, under the Ministry of Commerce and Industry, is organizing the five-day session.

Assam Governor Lakshman Prasad Acharya will inaugurate the event on October 13.

Around 140 delegates from 38 countries, including international experts, policymakers, scientists, and trade representatives from Codex member nations, will participate.

This Guwahati session marks a major milestone for both India and the Northeast, showcasing the country’s commitment to the Codex Alimentarius initiatives and promoting the region’s unique spice biodiversity, home to indigenous varieties like Lakadong turmeric, bird’s eye chilli, and long pepper.

India continues to lead in developing Codex standards for spices and culinary herbs, ensuring consumer safety, product quality, and fair trade practices in the global spice market.

The Codex Alimentarius Commission (CAC) established the Codex Committee on Spices and Culinary Herbs (CCSCH) in July 2013 during its 36th session in Rome, creating the only global body dedicated to setting standards for dried and dehydrated spices and culinary herbs in whole, ground, cracked, or crushed form.

India hosts the committee, with the Spices Board, Kochi, serving as the Secretariat.

India had first proposed the creation of this exclusive committee at the 35th CAC session in Rome in July 2012, emphasizing the importance of harmonization, transparency, and uniform quality standards in the global spice trade.

With strong international backing, the committee was formally established the following year.

Since then, the CCSCH has developed and adopted international standards for several major spices, including black, white, and green pepper; cumin; thyme; oregano; turmeric; and cardamom, bringing greater consistency and credibility to the global spice trade.