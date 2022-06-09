Guwahati: Hundreds of farmers thronged the Kisan Mela on the Sustainability of Rice Production and Productivity in Assam and Northeast Hills Region held recently at the Regional Rainfed Lowland Rice Research Station (RRLRRS), ICAR-National Rice Research Institute at Gerua on outskirts of Guwahati.

Several agricultural technologies were displayed in the Agricultural Exhibition, which was inaugurated by Mowsam Hazarika, Joint Director of Agriculture (Pulse).

Noted agricultural scientist Dr. Kamal Malla Buzarbaruah graced the occasion as a chief guest and appealed farming community to adopt scientific technologies for promoting sustainable agriculture.

Several dignitaries namely, Dr. Rupankar Bhagawati, Principal Scientist & Officer-in-charge, RRLRRS; Kailas Barman, Director, Assam Seed and Organic Certification Agency; Dr. Dhiren Kalita, Dr. Dalim Pathak, Dr. Atul Sarma, DDA and Mamani Hazarika, Seed Testing Officer were participated in the Mela and highlighted the different issues of agricultural development.

Bharat Rajbongshi, JDA and Bharat Jyoti Barthakur, DDA performed agriculture-based songs in the meeting.

The Life Time Achievement Awards in the field of Agriculture were also conferred in the programme to noted Agricultural Scientists–Dr. K M Buzarbaruah, Dr. K N Bhagawati, Dr. M H Hazarika, Dr. P Saharia and Dr. N K Sarma by the Station.

Bichitra Roy, Barpeta; Hima Saharia, Darrang and Maidangiri Boro, Baska received the NRRI Innovative Farmer / Farm woman Award, 2021 in the meeting.

On this occasion, several progressive farmers and Farmers Producers Groups were awarded different Agricultural Inputs, under the guidance of Dr. Kanchan Saikia.

Farmers also visited different research fields to enrich their technical knowledge during the event.