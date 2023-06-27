Guwahati: Overspraying of insecticide in the agriculture fields has resulted in the death of more than 200 birds in lower Assam’s Barpeta district.

The shocking information about the tragic death of the birds in such a huge volume created a wave of angst and disappointment among wildlife conservationists as well as bird lovers across the state.

According to a video circulated through media, a local and an environmental enthusiast has claimed that hundreds of birds in Mahammadpur Gram at Jania in the Barpeta district are being poisoned in the crop field by a few local people.

These miscreants have applied some poisonous substances to their crops in order to keep birds away from their crops. The birds are dying from the consumption of the crops.

In his statement to the media, the local environment enthusiast who has expressed concern about birds being poisoned to death also has appealed to the crop field owners and the competent authority to take necessary measures to stop this apocalypse of the birds.

In response to the issue, Dr Bibhab Kumar Talukdar, the Secretary-General and CEO of Aaranyak expressed his deep concern.

Dr Talukdar said “It is very unfortunate to learn about this mass-scale loss of birds due to poisoning. I appeal to village headmen and Village Defence Patrol (VDP) groups to come forward to initiate basic awareness among villagers. I would also like to request district administration and forest officials to take action as per legal provision to bring culprits to justice.”

Team Aaranyak has expressed deep concern over it since birds play an important role in crop ecosystems.

They aid in pest control by consuming insects and small rodents that can damage crops, reducing the need for chemical pesticides. As well as pollination, birds facilitate the reproduction of many plant species, including those that are used for food. Their foraging behaviours also help with seed dispersal, contributing to the overall diversity and health of agricultural landscapes.

Birds’ presence in crop fields creates a balanced ecosystem, promoting biodiversity and sustainability while minimizing crop losses. Protecting bird populations ensures the resilience and productivity of agricultural systems for a secure food supply.

Aaranyak has expressed gratitude to the local enthusiast who has brought this issue to the attention of the public and also appealed to the competent authority to take action against the culprits and to prevent more such deaths of birds.