DIBRUGARH: A huge quantity of narcotics, which were seized by the Dibrugarh police in different cases, was on Sunday destroyed at Assam Medical College and Hospital (AMCH) here.

Speaking to media persons, Dibrugarh SP Shwetank Mishra said that altogether 6 kg, 278 grams of brown sugar and heroin and 83 kg, 900 grams of cannabis were burnt at the incinerator of the AMCH.

The drugs were seized by the police in 38 cases in recent times under ‘Operation Drugs-Free Dibrugarh’.

The SP said, “Drug abuse is a big issue in Assam. It is a big challenge for us to tackle the menace. We have declared a war against drugs. Our motto is drugs-free Dibrugarh. We are committed to dismantling the entire drug smuggling racket in the district.”

“We have arrested more than 70 drug traffickers and peddlers in recent times. Cases have been registered against them at various police stations under the Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances (NDPS) Act, 1985. Watertight cases are being prepared against them to ensure their conviction,” he added.

The SP appealed the citizens for their support and cooperation in the war against drugs.

“Our crackdown against drugs will continue until every drug trafficker is nabbed and every drug trafficking route is plugged. However we also need the cooperation of the public to make society drugs-free,” SP Mishra said.

Recently, Dibrugarh police arrested several drug peddlers from different areas of Dibrugarh and seized a huge quantity of contraband drugs.