Guwahati: The overall pass percentage in this year’s Assam High School Leaving Certificate (HSLC) Examination has declined significantly.

The pass percentage of the class 10 Board exam stands at 56.49 per cent, a decline in the result graph for the first time in the last five years.

As per the official record, there is around a 40 per cent decline in pass percentage this year.

Last year, the pass percentage in HSLC exam results was recorded at 93.10 from 64.80 recorded in 2021. This was because offline examination was not conducted due to Covid-19 and the result was declared based on internal assessments.

A total of 4,05,582 students have appeared for the HSLC examination this year of which 64101 – have cleared the exam in the third division, followed by 99854 in the second and 65176 students who cleared the exam in the first division.

Chirang was recorded as the worst performing district with 34.27 per cent cleared the exam followed by Hojai with 37.29 per cent.

Boys have performed better than girls as 54.49 per cent of girls who appeared for the exam have cleared the same while 58.49 per cent of boys who appeared for their HSLC exam have passed it.

The pass percentage in the Assam High Madrassa (AHM) examination too dropped significantly from last year’s 93.18 per cent to 54.73 per cent.

Boys performed better than the girls in the AHM examination as well with a pass percentage of 57.67 percent. The success rate of girls has been 52.99 per cent.

Mufassir Al Hasan from Al-Kauser Model Academy of Sonitpur district topped the AHM examination with 92.66 percent marks.