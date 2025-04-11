Guwahati: Assam HSLC Exam Results 2025: 63.98% of students cleared the Assam HSLC 2025 exam, the results of which were announced by the Assam State School Education Board (ASSEB) on Friday, April 11.

The pass percentage for male students was 67.59%, while female students had a pass percentage of 61.09%.

With an outstanding score of 591 marks (98.50%), Amishi Saikia from Pragya Academy Senior Secondary School, Jorhat has emerged as the state topper in the Assam HSLC 2025 results.

Students can check their results on the official websites – asseb.in, sebaonline.org, and assamresult. in.

The results of this year’s Class 10 board exams, revealed that 89,041 students achieved First Division, 1,35,568 secured Second Division, and 45,862 obtained Third Division.

The Class 10 theory exams were held from February 15 to March 3, and the practical exams took place on January 21 and 22.

This year, 4,22,737 students appeared for the HSLC exams, with 1,87,752 male students and 2,34,985 female students. A total of 2,70,471 students passed.

Importantly, this year’s HSLC examination was the last to follow its current structure, as Assam prepares for district-level Class 10 final exams from the upcoming academic year.

Assam HSLC Result 2025: Top 3 Rank Holders

The Assam Board has announced the top performers in the 2025 Class 10 HSLC examination. Here are the top three rank holders:

1. Amishi Saikia

School: Pragya Academy Senior Secondary School

District: Jorhat

Marks: 591 out of 600

Percentage: 98.50%

2. Saptarswa Bordoloi

School: Assam Jatiya Bidyalay, Noonmati

District: Kamrup (Metro)

Marks: 590 out of 600

Percentage: 98.33%

3. Anirban Borgohain

School: Pragya Academy Senior Secondary School

District: Jorhat

Marks: 589 out of 600

Percentage: 98.17%

Here’s how different groups of students performed:

General Category: 62.45%

OBC (Other Backward Classes): 69.64%

MOBC (More Other Backward Classes): 70.78%

SC (Scheduled Castes): 58.56%

ST (Plains): 71.32% ST (Hills): 65.86%

Tea Tribe Community: 51.89%

While some districts did well, Sribhumi had the lowest pass rate at 47.96%.

The best-performing districts were: Sivasagar (85.55%) Dibrugarh (81.10%), and Dhemaji (80.64%). Last year, 4,19,078 students appeared for the exams, and 3,17,317 students passed.

The overall pass percentage in 2024 was 75.7%, an increase from 72.69% in 2023. The male pass percentage was 77.3%, and the female pass percentage was 74.4%.

In 2024, the top scorers were Anurag Doloi (593 marks), Jharna Saikia (590 marks), and Manash Pratim Saikia, Bedanta Chaudhary, and Devashree Kashyap (588 marks).