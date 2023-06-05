GUWAHATI: The results of the higher secondary (class 12) exams in Assam would be declared soon.

This was stated by Assam chief minister Himanta Biswa Sarma.

In fact, the Assam chief minister said that the HS (class 12) results would be declared within this week.

The exams were conducted by the Assam Higher Secondary Education Council (AHSEC).

“Class 12 exam results will be declared within this week,” said Assam CM Himanta Biswa Sarma.

This was stated by the Assam chief minister while interacting with a group of students in Majuli on Sunday.

This year, the Assam higher secondary exams were held from February 20 to March 20.

The students can check the Assam AHSEC HS result 2023 on the official website — ahsec.assam.gov.in and assamresults.in.