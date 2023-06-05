Guwahati: The Assam Higher Secondary Education Council (AHSEC) will officially declare the results for the Higher Secondary Examination held in 2023 at 9:00 am on Tuesday, June 6, 2023.

Students who have eagerly awaited their scores can access them through various official websites and platforms.

Here is a list of the websites where the results can be viewed:

ahsec.assam.gov.in http:/www.indiaresults.com/ https:/assamjobalerts.com/ iresults.net exametc.com https:/www.assamresult.co.in/ https:/www.results.shiksha/ https:/www.assamresult.in/ iresults.in

Thousands of students across Assam have appeared for the Higher Secondary Examinations this year, and their performance has been eagerly anticipated by both students and their families. The results will serve as a pivotal moment for students, determining their future academic and professional paths.

To access the results, students can visit any of the aforementioned websites and follow the provided instructions to obtain their individual scores.

It is important to note that the websites listed above are official platforms authorized by the Assam Higher Secondary Education Council for result dissemination.