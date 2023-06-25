GUWAHATI: The police at Hajo in Kamrup (Rural) district of Assam seized heroin worth around Rs 18 crore.

The police seized around 2.2 kg of heroin from the possession of two men, who were arrested by the Assam police.

The heroin consignment was packed in 165 soap cases.

The two arrested persons were part of an inter-state drugs cartel.

The arrested persons have been identified as Abdul Hassan and Mustak Ali – both hailing from Manipur.

While around 100 soap cases containing heroin were recovered from a car that the two arrested individuals were travelling, another 65 soap cases containing the drug were recovered from their house.

The two persons were arrested after the car they were travelling fell into a gorge at Hajo, when being chased by a team of Assam police.