Guwahati: Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma announced that Guwahati will soon emerge as a global hospitality hub, with 11 five-star hotels currently in development to meet the region’s growing demand.

Speaking to the media on Monday after performing the bhoomi poojan for two upcoming Marriott International properties, Sarma described them as “unique and different” additions to the city’s hospitality landscape.

Ready for a challenge? Click here to take our quiz and show off your knowledge!

He further revealed that two Taj hotels are planned for the Guwahati Aerocity project, while a Lemon Tree Hotel is under construction along the National Highway.

The Marriott Resort and Spa, being developed near the LGBI Airport, will cover 76 bighas of land, making it one of the largest of its kind in the region, the chief minister said.

Sarma also confirmed the expansion of the existing Radisson Blu Hotel, which will gain 100 additional rooms.

Ready for a challenge? Click here to take our quiz and show off your knowledge!

At Khanapara, a new Taj Hotel will replace the current Vivanta, and four more Marriott hotels are also on the cards for Guwahati.

Sharing updates on social media, Sarma highlighted that Memorandums of Understanding (MoUs) for these high-value projects, estimated at Rs 500 crore, were signed during the Advantage Assam Infrastructure and Investment Summit held in February. Construction has already begun within just three months of the agreements.