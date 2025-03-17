Guwahati: In a major crackdown on a large vehicle theft racket in the state, Dispur Police of Guwahati, Assam have recovered 13 stolen bikes and arrested 11 thieves, including several from Manipur.

The official said, Dispur police also held the linkman, who played a crucial role in the racket from Goalpara.

Ready for a challenge? Click here to take our quiz and show off your knowledge!

“Upon investigating the thieves, they revealed that the linkman of the theft handed over the stolen bikes from Assam to a Manipur-based theft network through a local linkman”, the official added.

The official report also stated that the arrested persons were Gaingamlung Golmei and Heibokmayum Monouwar from Manipur’s Thoubal; Inamul Ali from Rangia; Nk Naga Naomi; Raju Sankhare; Leivon Sangte Kom; Muhammad Akbar; M Nemneithem Haokip from Manipur’s Tengnoupal; Lunjapao Doungel from Manipur’s Churachandpur, Jangminthang Haokip from Manipur’s Kangpokpi; Paomoija Haokip from Manipur’s Senapati.

A police official stated that the authority has recovered 13 stolen bikes along with a Scorpio and two Thar SUVs.

Ready for a challenge? Click here to take our quiz and show off your knowledge!

The authority also has arrested 11 thieves, including two bus employees. The bus employees helped to transport stolen vehicles from Guwahati to Manipur using night buses, the police official said.

He added that upon investigation it came to light that the gang operated the theft with high efficiency. They targeted Royal Enfield bikes and stole them in just 45 seconds.

“In some instances, they stole as many as four vehicles in a single day in Guwahati. After the thefts, the linkman smuggled the vehicles to Myanmar for resale, the police official added.