Guwahati: Following the recent arrest of journalist covering a protest, the Gauhati Press Club (GPC) has urged the government to introduce a law ensuring the safety and security of on duty media personnel.

Senior journalists and members of the GPC in a meeting held at the Press Club premises on Sunday, discussed on the problems faced by media professionals.

Ready for a challenge? Click here to take our quiz and show off your knowledge!

Later, the club issued a statement stating the urgent need for a “Protection of Journalists While Working Act” to safeguard reporters in the field.

The statement urged for official recognition of journalists through government-issued ID cards, in addition to identity cards from their respective institutions and accredited journalist organizations.

GPC sought for compensation of journalists for any harm or damages they might suffer while gathering news.

Ready for a challenge? Click here to take our quiz and show off your knowledge!

The statement also stated the necessity of legal measures to prevent public figures including ministers, MLAs, institutions, or individuals from verbally abusing or harassing journalists, whether in person or on social media.

The club endorsed for basic amenities, particularly for female journalists, and called for better provisions to support freelance reporters, ensuring they can continue their work without obstacles.

The resolution of the meeting urged the Press Club to formally submit the said demands to the Governor, Chief Minister, and other relevant authorities of Assam.