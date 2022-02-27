Guwahati: The Assam government has issued WhatsApp numbers and email ids for the assistance of stranded people of Assam in Ukraine and its neighbouring regions.

For any kind of help, the individuals can use these numbers and email ids. The stranded people can also contact Assam Police on their social media handles.

The state government has also issued a web link to upload the details of stranded people in Ukraine.

The following are numbers and email ids:

Assam Police: +91 60269 00968 (WhatsApp),

+ 91 60269 01060 (WhatsApp)

Email id- cyberdome-ap@assampolice.gov.in

Twitter @assampolice

Facebook @police.assam

Assam Bhawan, Delhi + 91 80116 85010 (WhatsApp)

email id- rcofficeassambhawan@gmail.com

Assam Bhawan, Mumbai +91 99305 62333 (WhatsApp),

+91 90046 52081 (WhatsApp)

email id- mumbaiassambhawan@gmail.com

Web link for entering the details of persons of Assam stranded in Ukraine: https://tinyurl.com/ypwrwrm3

Four students from Assam who were stranded in Ukraine reached India and have landed at the Indira Gandhi International Airport on Sunday.

As per reports, around 100 students from Assam are stranded in Ukraine.