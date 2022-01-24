The Assam government has extended the term of the one-man Commission probing the APSC cash-for-job scam till March 31.

“…the Governor of Assam is pleased to extend the term of the One Man Inquiry Commission headed by Justice (Retd.) B K Sharma, Retd. Judge of Gauhati High Court constituted by the Government to inquire into the allegations of anomalies and malpractices in the conduct of Civil Services Preliminary and Main Examinations the result of which was declared on 12th May,2015, for a further period upto 31st March, 2022 or till the submission of its report, whichever is earlier,” said a notification.

In February 2020, the Assam government had constituted the one-man commission headed by Justice (Retd.) B K Sharma to probe the APSC scam.

Following a directive from the Gauhati High Court, the Assam government formed the One Man Commission “In exercise of the powers conferred under Section 3 of the Commissions of Inquiry Act, 1952”.