Guwahati: Assam Governor Jagdish Mukhi on Monday inaugurated an international festival of films on Mahatma Gandhi in Guwahati.

The festival ‘Gandhi Panorama 2022’ was organised at Cotton University in Guwahati.

“Gandhi Panorama 2022 is an innovative and unique medium to send across the philosophy and teachings of Gandhi ji to the younger generation,” said Mukhi.

Speaking on the occasion, the Governor said that Gandhi Panorama 2022 is a fitting tribute to Bapuji which will certainly help the coming generations to realize the dream of Gandhiji to make the nation an ideal place to seek truth, justice and benevolence.

He said that Bapuji possessed very lofty personality traits who believed in simple living based on the minimal needs of life.

The Governor in his speech also referred to many films like ‘The making of Gandhi’, ‘He Ram’, ‘Gandhi My Father’, ‘Maine Gandhi Ko Nahi Maara’.

In each of the movies, many untouched aspects of Gandhi ji were projected which are useful for the younger generation. He hoped that the film fest garners a huge footfall in the coming days and spread the life principles of Bapuji to a wider audience.

Gandhi Panorama is being held in seven locations–Guwahati, Dibrugarh, Jorhat, Nagaon, Cachar and Bongaigaon districts.

The festival will feature several cinemas dealing with Gandhi and his principles.

The film festival has been funded from the Governor’s discretionary fund. A total of 49 Indian and International films on Gandhi will be screened during this film festival.

Vice-Chancellor of Cotton University Prof. Bhabesh Chandra Goswami, Commissioner and Secretary to the Governor S.S.Meenakshi Sundaram, Chairman of Gandhi Panorama Devendra Khandelwal, Deputy Commissioner Kamrup(M) Pallav Gopal Jha, faculty members and students of Cotton University were present at the inaugural function.