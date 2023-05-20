Guwahati: Assam Governor Gulab Chand Kataria attended the 7th All India Deaf Conference held at Madhavdev International Auditorium in Guwahati on Saturday.

Speaking on the occasion, Governor Kataria said it is the noble duty of every individual, as well as other organizations and the government machineries to ardently formulate and disseminate the initiatives and schemes made for divyangjans.

Assam Governor said the conference should act as an important platform for the people with hearing deformity across the country.

He said that the conference should highlight the rights of the people with hearing deformity and empower them to lead a dignified life.

The Governor said that the conference must address the challenges related to quality education.

Additionally, it should prioritize the training of sign language instructors, equipping them with modern techniques and technological tools. By fostering collaboration and knowledge-sharing, the conference can drive positive changes and enhance the educational landscape of the community, Kataria added.

Appreciating the Samagra Siksha Abhiyan (SSA), the Governor expressed joy in learning about the significant role played by Samagra Shiksha Abhiyan (SSA) in promoting sign language. SSA is actively participating in commemorating the International Day of Sign Language on the 23rd of September each year.

As part of its initiative, SSA has established a Facebook page called “Nishabd” to encourage individuals to comprehend sign language. This initiative aims at fostering inclusivity and understanding within society by promoting the use of sign language through accessible platforms such as social media. He added.

The Governor expressed his unwavering commitment to providing support for the well-being of the community in the state.

He assured that the State Government will wholeheartedly assist them, encouraging the organization to openly share their challenges with him.

By doing so, he aims at addressing their concerns and improve the lives of the community members.

Organized by All India Federation of the Deaf New Delhi, the 7th All India Deaf Conference was attended by President, All India Federation of the Deaf (AIFD), Sunil Sahasrabudhe, General Secretary, Roshan Kumar, Advisor, 7th All India Deaf Conference and Managing Director, Namecare Hospital, Dr. Hitesh Baruah, General Secretary, Assam Deaf Association, Tapan Kumar Sharma, various deaf students from across the state and a host dignitaries were present.