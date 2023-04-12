GUWAHATI: The Assam government, on Wednesday (April 12), registered a case against former state NRC coordinator Prateek Hajela.

The case against Hajela was registered by the Assam government over his alleged involvement in ‘anomalies’ that took place during the NRC update exercise.

According to reports, the Assam government registered the case taking suo moto cognizance of the matter.

This development followed submission of a report by the Comptroller and Auditor General of India (CAG).

The CAG report cited ‘anomalies’ in the NRC update exercise in Assam.

Assam chief minister Himanta Biswa Sarma, on Wednesday, said that Prateek Hajela should take voluntary retirement (VRS).

Assam CM Himanta Iswa Sarma said, “It would be better if Prateek Hajela took VRS. It would be a victory for the people of Assam if he took VRS.”

It may be mentioned here that in May 2021, an FIR was lodged with Assam police’s CID against Prateek Hajela, who had led the updating and publication of the NRC.