Guwahati: To tackle pressing environmental and agricultural issues an awareness programme on agroforestry was organized on Saturday by Aaranyak and the Assam Agroforestry Development Board (AADB) under the RKVY, Assam initiative in Pukhuripara village of Goalpara district.

The event drew 38 farmers seeking solutions to deforestation, climate change, and human-wildlife conflict, which threaten Goalpara’s rural livelihoods.

“Agroforestry is a game-changer for us; it’s like planting hope for our land and future,” said Ramen Das, a local farmer, reflecting the community’s enthusiasm for sustainable practices.

Goalpara’s farmers face declining soil fertility, erratic weather, and habitat loss from deforestation, exacerbating human-wildlife conflicts as animals encroach on farmlands. The programme promoted agroforestry integrating trees with crops and livestock as a sustainable fix.

Mrinalini Khanikar from AADB highlighted how agroforestry enhances soil health, diversifies income through timber and fruits, and sequesters carbon to combat climate change. This approach reduces reliance on forest resources, curbing deforestation.

Dharmendra Kumar Das, Range Officer of Lakhipur Forest Range, explained the “Tree Out of Forest” concept, guiding farmers on selecting tree species and preparing nursery beds to restore green cover. Dr. Putul Bhuyan from Aaranyak detailed agroforestry models and site selection, addressing practical challenges.

Anjan Baruah, the moderator, introduced bio-fences, which deter wildlife with natural barriers, reducing human-wildlife conflicts while preserving ecosystems.

Farmers raised concerns about resource access and technical know-how, which were addressed through government schemes and subsidies.

Pukhuripara Panchayat President Aswini Basumatary and Aaranyak ECN members emphasized community involvement.

The programme inspired a collective commitment to agroforestry. By fostering tree cover, it counters deforestation, mitigates climate change through carbon storage, and reduces human-wildlife conflicts with bio-fences.

This nature-based solution promises Goalpara’s farmers sustainable livelihoods, enhanced biodiversity, and a resilient response to environmental challenges, securing a greener future for the region.