Guwahati: The Gauhati High Court granted bail on Monday to Shankar Jyoti Baruah, former General Secretary of the All Assam Students’ Union (AASU), who police arrested in connection with a recent clash at the B.N. Singh petrol depot in Duliajan.

Authorities took Baruah into custody after a physical altercation at the fuel station sparked widespread controversy and political debates across Assam.

Several indigenous rights groups, including Bir Lachit Sena Assam, sharply criticized the arrest. Its leader, Shrinkhal Chaliha, called the action “targeted” against indigenous people. Meanwhile, the case’s alleged main accused, Tanu Shahi, accused of making derogatory remarks against the Assamese community, remains free.

Supporters welcomed the court’s decision, viewing it as a step toward addressing what they describe as an unbalanced crackdown.

Civil society continues to stir socio-political discourse in the region by demanding an impartial and comprehensive investigation.

