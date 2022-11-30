GOALPARA: The United Garo Autonomous Council Movement Committee (UGACMC) has demanded creation of a Garo autonomous council in Assam.

Creation of a separate Garo autonomous council in Assam has been a long pending demand of over 7 lakh Garos in Assam.

The UGACMC has sought the intervention of the Assam chief minister Himanta Biswa Sarma into the matter.

The organisation has written to Assam chief minister Himanta Biswa Sarma stating their demand for creation of a Garo autonomous council.

UGACMC chairman Pholince Sangma, in his letter to the Assam chief minister, said that the Garos should have an autonomous council of its own in Assam.

The organisation added that creation of a Garo autonomous council is essential for shaping their own destiny in respect of political, socio-cultural ethnicity, education etc.

“Hence, for the holistic development of this region, it is imperative on the part of the Government of Assam to take cognizance of the matter and acknowledge this rights of the Garos and take necessary initiatives in upgradation of Garo Development Council to Garo Autonomous Council on satellite basis in Assam. So I request your honour to peruse our strong demand towards the greater interest of the Garo people,” Pholince Sangma said in the memorandum.

“We demanded the Garo Autonomous Council on satellite basis in Assam since long, but the Govt of Assam granted the Garo Development Council (GDC) to the Garos of Assam duly constituted under the Government notification dated January 28, 2021 is in pursuance to the earlier notifications – for the welfare and development of the Garo community is a positive initiative towards this cause,” he said.