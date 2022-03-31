Police in Bajali district of Assam have seized a massive amount of ganja.

The police seized the ganja consignment after intercepting an Alto car at Bhawanipur Chowk in Bajali district of Assam.

Ganja weighing 34.138 kilograms have been seized by the police in Bajali district of Assam.

Two persons have also been arrested by the police in connection with the seizure.

The arrested persons have been identified as Md Ibrahim Ali (40 years) and Md Afzalur Rahman (38 years).

Both the accused persons hail from Kirakara in Garukhuti area under Sipajharpolice station in Darrang district of Assam.

Police have also taken into custody the Also car bearing registration number AS-13-E-9905 in which the ganja consignment was transported.

Meanwhile, further investigation into the case has been launched, informed SP of Bajali district in Assam – Dharmendra Kumar Das.