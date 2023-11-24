DIPHU: At least four persons died after being trampled by wild elephants in Karbi Anglong district of Assam.

The four deceased persons also include two minor boys.

This tragic incident took place on Thursday (November 23) at Bomanthi village in Karbi Anglong district of Assam.

The deceased persons have been identified as Kania Toria (55), Ribika Kerketta (28), Geseya Kerketta (3) and one-and-half year-old Augustin Karmakar.

According to reports, the incident took place when the two adults, along with the children, were returning from an agricultural field.

Senior Assam police and forest officials reached the incident site after being informed about the incident.

The bodies of the deceased persons have been sent for post-mortem.

As per a report of the central government, between 2014 and 2022, as many as 3938 people lost their live to attacks by wild elephants in Assam.