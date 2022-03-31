MANGALDOI: Assam police has arrested at least four persons from different locations in Sonitpur district in connection with a burglary incident in the historic Lord Hanuman temple at Kharupetia town of Darrang district of Assam.

The arrested persons have been identified as Billal Hussain (23), Abed Ali (22), Hajibur Rahman (40) and Rafikul Islam (27).

All the four arrested accused are residents of Katonigaon under Thelamara police station of Darrang district in Assam.

The accused, during interrogation, confessed their crime, said a police source.

However, the stolen goods couldn’t be recovered thus far.

Meanwhile, police have registered a case (No 69/22) under sections 457 and 380 of the Indian Penal Code (IPC).

The case has been registered at the Kharupetia police station in Assam.

On Thursday, the court remanded all the four arrested accused to judicial custody.

The burglars stormed into the main temple by breaking several locks and looted four idols and other valuable objects worth several lakhs of rupees.

The burglars also looted cash by breaking the donation box.