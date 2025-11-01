Guwahati: Union Minister of Consumer Affairs, Food and Public Distribution, Pralhad Joshi on Saturday conducted a comprehensive review of the Food Corporation of India’s (FCI) operations in the Northeastern region.

During the visit to Assam, Minister Joshi expressed satisfaction with the storage and handling efficiency at the Food Storage Depot (FSD) Changsari on Guwahati outskirts.

The Minister’s visit focused on inspecting both the conventional storage depot and the modern silo facility at Changsari, which is the largest FCI godown in the North East, boasting a substantial capacity of 62,640 metric tonnes (MT).

Minister Joshi specifically applauded the efficiency of the facility’s handling and storage systems.

He expressed his pleasure with the upkeep, operations, and scientific storage practices being adopted, reinforcing the government’s commitment to reducing food grain losses and maintaining grain quality through advanced infrastructure like silos.

During interactions with FCI officials, the Minister reviewed crucial aspects of the region’s food grain storage, handling, and distribution mechanisms.

He emphasized the Government’s unwavering commitment to ensuring an efficient food supply chain and robust food security across the North Eastern states.

“The visit reaffirmed the Government’s focus on modernizing food storage infrastructure and promoting operational transparency and efficiency,” a statement following the inspection noted.

The Minister was accompanied by C. Sikha, Joint Secretary (Policy & FCI) from the Ministry. Senior officials representing the FCI included D.P. Shukla, Executive Director (North East Zone), Raja Gopal, Chief General Manager (NE Zone), and Shri Manoj Kumar, General Manager (R), Assam Region, among others.

FCI officials reportedly expressed their gratitude for the Minister’s encouragement, assuring continued dedication towards meeting the objectives of the National Food Security Act and maintaining seamless food grain distribution throughout the region.