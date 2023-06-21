GUWAHATI: The flood situation in Assam worsened marginally on Tuesday (June 20), as the number of affected people across the state risen to over 34,000.

According to the Assam State Disaster Management Authority (ASDMA), as many as nine districts in the state have been hit by the first wave of floods.

The flood affected Assam districts are: Baksa, Barpeta, Darrang, Dibrugarh, Kokrajhar, Lakhimpur, Nalbari, Sonitpur and Udalguri.

Lakhimpur in Assam is the worst-affected district of Assam with over 22,000 people impacted, followed by Dibrugarh (3900) and Kokrajhar (more than 2700).

The ASDMA also advised the people living in the riverine areas of Assam to be “prepared with emergency kits and avoid venturing into rising waters during this period”.

“Further, people are urged to refrain from activities such as fishing, collecting firewood, swimming, or crossing rivers unnecessarily during these days,” the ASDMA said.

Currently, 523 villages in nine districts of Assam are under flood waters and 5842.78 hectare of crop area has been damaged, ASDMA said.

Massive erosion has been witnessed in Barpeta, Sonitpur, Bongaigaon, Dhubri, Dibrugarh, Golaghat, Kamrup, Morigaon, Nalbari, Sivasagar and Udalguri districts of Assam.

