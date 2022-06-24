The flood situation in Assam continues to be grim.

Seven more people lost their lives on Thursday in Assam due to the devastating floods in the state.

With seven more deaths due to floods in Assam, the flood death tally in the state has risen to 108.

Although the flood situation in Assam has improved slightly, 30 districts still reel under water.

As many as 45,34,048 people in 4536 villages in Assam are still affected by the floods.

A total of 100869.76 hectares of cropland have been damaged, Assam state disaster management authority (ASDMA) said.

Also read: Assam: 70 rooms booked for Rs 56 lakh for rebel Shiv Sena MLAs at Radisson Blu in Guwahati

759 relief camps and 636 relief distribution centres have been opened for the flood affected people in Assam.

As many as 2,84,875 people are taking shelter in these relief camps, ASDMA further informed.

Meanwhile, the flood situation in Barak Valley districts of Assam is still worrisome.

Assam chief minister Himanta Biswa Sarma also reviewed the flood situation in Silchar town in Cachar district of Assam.