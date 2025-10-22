Guwahati: A serious allegation has surfaced against North Cachar Hills Autonomous Council (NCHAC) Chief Executive Member (CEM) Debolal Gorlosa, who faces charges of issuing death threats and criminal intimidation, claims he has categorically rejected.

Neijaylal Khelma, a resident of Umrangso in Assam’s Dima Hasao district, filed an FIR at Umrangso Police Station, stating that he received a threatening phone call on October 9 around 7:25 pm.

According to the FIR, the call came from a number reportedly linked to Projith Hojai, an associate of Gorlosa.

Khelma alleges that during the call, Gorlosa verbally abused him and threatened to kill both him and his family.

Khelma believes the threats stem from his possible testimony before the One-Man Commission led by Justice (Retd.) Anima Hazarika.

In his complaint, he cited specific sections of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS), 2023, including Section 351(3) (criminal intimidation involving threats to kill) and Section 329 (criminal trespass), and urged the authorities to register the case and ensure his family’s safety.

Khelma further escalated the matter by claiming that on October 16, Gorlosa summoned his brother to his residence, which he saw as an attempt to pressure him into withdrawing the complaint.

He also mentioned that he has audio recordings of the alleged threats, which he plans to submit as evidence, while requesting security protection for his family.

In response, Debolal Gorlosa strongly denied the accusations, calling them baseless and politically driven. He alleged that the audio clip in question was AI-generated and not his voice.

“These claims are completely false and timed with political intent. Elections are near, and my rivals are trying to damage my reputation,” Gorlosa said.

He further stated that the party had previously expelled Khelma for “anti-party activities,” including allegedly collecting money from job seekers and contractors.

Gorlosa also referred to past complaints from female party workers, accusing Khelma of inappropriate behavior, which, he said, led to his removal.

“Anyone can file an FIR. Let the investigation proceed. The truth will come out,” Gorlosa said, as he reaffirmed his belief that his rivals had fabricated the accusations for political gain.

Meanwhile, Dima Hasao police confirmed they had registered a case (Case No. UMRP PS C/No. 27/2025) based on the complaint. The Sub-Divisional Police Officer (SDPO) has taken charge as the Investigating Officer, and authorities have assigned four security personnel to protect Khelma and his family.

Attempts to reach Khelma for further comments were unsuccessful, as he did not respond to calls or messages from India Today NE at the time of reporting.