GUWAHATI: As many as 36 teachers in Assam were felicitated by the state government on Teachers’ Day on Tuesday (September 05).

On the other hand, nine college teachers and principals were also honoured for various achievements.

Assam education minister Ranoj Pegu gave away the awards at a programme to mark the 62nd Teachers’ Day in Guwahati.

The principals of Bahona College, Nanda Nath Saikia College and Chandra Kamal Bezbaruah College, Jorhat; Bholanath College, Dhubri; Digboi College, Tinsukia; Furkating College, Golaghat; Jagiroad College and Mayang Anchalik College, Morigaon; Sonapur College, Kamrup (M) were feted for achieving A+ in NAAC grading.

Speaking on the occasion, Assam education minister Ranoj Pegu said that relationship between a teacher and a student should not be of fear, but should be based on respect.