Digboi: A tragic incident involving the unwarranted death of a father riding with his eighteen-month-old son on a bicycle has cast a pall of gloom over the area around the Powai TE garden in Assam on Friday afternoon.

The incident occurred at the Nagapara Division of the Powai Tea Estate, under the Digboi Police Station in Assam’s Tinsukia district.

The deceased father, identified as Lakhinder Hadsa (28), was returning home with his minor son after the child had been breastfed by his mother, who works in the tea garden and resides temporarily in the Nagapara area within the estate.

The deceased was a daily wage earner, while his wife worked at the Powai Tea Garden under the Nagapara Division.

The father’s body was found floating in a small rivulet near a culvert, while the minor son was found unhurt along the road near the culvert. However, the bicycle they were riding was found lying nearby.

The exact cause of death has yet to be determined.

It remains unclear whether the management of Powai TE Garden provides lactation centers for mothers and babies in the extensive garden area.

Government and labor law compliance is crucial to ensure proper nutrition for children and the health of mothers, especially after long working hours and physically demanding tasks.

The police investigation is ongoing as of the filing of this report.