Assam: Ex-ULFA (I) commander Dristi Rajkhowa to join BJP

Guwahati: Former commander of the United Liberation Front of Asom-Independent (ULFA-I), Dristi Rajkhowa, also known as Manoj Rabha, has announced his intention to join the ruling Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) in Assam.

Discussions about his induction into the party are currently underway, and Rajkhowa stated that he is taking inspiration from Tankeswar Rabha, the Chief Executive Member (CEM) of the Rabha Hasong Autonomous Council.

Ready for a challenge? Click here to take our quiz and show off your knowledge!

Rajkhowa, a trusted aide of ULFA (I) commander-in-chief Paresh Baruah, has a long history with the militant organization. He joined the group in 1989 and rose through the ranks to become the commander of the 109 Battalion by 2011. He later held the position of deputy commander-in-chief of ULFA (I).

In November 2020, after nearly three decades of involvement with the militant group, Rajkhowa surrendered to the Indian Army’s Red Horns Division along with four of his bodyguards.

His surrender was seen as a significant development for the region’s security, given his role in orchestrating rebel operations and supplying arms to various insurgent organizations. He was also a prominent figure among Garo insurgents and operated from bases in Bangladesh before his surrender.

Ready for a challenge? Click here to take our quiz and show off your knowledge!

Since leaving his militant past behind, Rajkhowa has focused on agriculture and social work. He has actively encouraged unemployed youth to participate in agriculture and animal husbandry, promoting ventures such as banana and lemon farming, fishery, and piggery. His transformation from a militant leader to a social worker has drawn attention, and his decision to join mainstream politics by aligning with the BJP marks another major chapter in his life.

Political observers in Assam are closely monitoring Rajkhowa’s move, as his entry into the BJP is likely to have both social and political implications for the state.