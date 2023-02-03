GUWAHATI: A former students’ leader in Assam, who has been facing trial in an ULFA bomb blast case, has topped his class in MA exam.

The former Assam students’ leader, who is facing trial in the ULFA bomb blast case in Guwahati, has been awarded the gold medal by the Assam governor.

Sanjib Talukdar, the former Assam students’ leader, topped his post-graduation examination, which he took from jail.

Talukdar was arrested by the Assam police for his suspected involvement in the 2019 Guwahati bomb blast that had left at least 12 people injured.

Sanjib Talukdar topped his class in Sociology in which he enrolled and completed his Master of Arts from Krishna Kanta Handique State Open University (KKHSOU) in Assam.

Speaking to PTI, Sanjib Talukdar’s sister Dolly said, “It is a mixed feeling for us. While we are happy that he has got the gold medal, we are also sad that he is still behind the bars. We know he is innocent and have faith that justice will be done.”

“He had completed the theory part of the course but could not complete his M Phil due to lack of access to laboratory facilities from the prison. We hope that he gets time to complete it once he is out,” she added.

“Sanjib always excelled in whatever he undertook. The news of his suspected involvement with the ULFA came as a shocker for us. We hope justice will prevail and the truth will come out,” his friend added.