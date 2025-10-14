Guwahati: Representatives including Sanjeev Phukan and Hitesh Baruah, interacted with the State Investigation Department (SID) to discuss the ongoing probe into the death of singer-actor Zubeen Garg, providing updates and voicing public concerns.

Said Phukan, “Basically, we just represented the people of Assam. We represented ourselves as well.”

The delegation was apprised of the progress of the probe, and Phukan expressed satisfaction at the updates provided.

“Out of 11 witnesses from Singapore, seven have already appeared, and the remaining three will come tomorrow. They will be interrogated, and their statements will corroborate the evidence,” he said.

The ones appearing before SIT underscored “the importance of a strong search sheet to ensure that those responsible are punished.”

They had several suggestions for SIT, including the appointment of a nodal officer who could provide updates to the media periodically.

Phukan noted that this was necessary to curb rumors and misinformation about the investigative procedures, some of which had been circulating without authenticity.

Regarding cooperation with international authorities, Phukan revealed that the Assam Police received an email from Singapore authorities requesting permission to investigate the site of occurrence in Assam. “This is a positive move,” he said, emphasizing the importance of cross-border cooperation in gathering evidence.

When asked about information shared by the SIT during the meeting, Phukan clarified that no specific investigative details were disclosed. However, he confirmed that the SIT informed the delegation about receiving the Singapore authorities’ request and that the names of the investigating officers will soon be submitted for the international process.