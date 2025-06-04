Digboi : Fast accumulating waste both bio and non bio degradable in nature lying at sixes and seven and dumped in and around Digboi Bogapani Elephant Corridor in Assam’s Tinsukia pose a serious threat to the herd of elephant during their seasonal movement in harvesting period.

The Assam chapters of The Midway Journey, Northeast Narrative, and Green Bud NGO formally on Monday, inaugurated and executed the data-driven clean-up campaign in Digboi, bringing disturbing insights to light.

The campaign not only involved waste collection but also categorized brand-wise data to track producer accountability a core component of the Zero Waste Himalaya model.

Sikkim-based collective Zero Waste Himalaya has expanded its environmental movement, the Himalayan Cleanup Campaign, into Assam for the first time.

The Midway Journey, Northeast Narrative, and Green Bud NGO jointly executed the Assam leg of the campaign, covering three strategic and culturally significant locations: Namphake Village, Bogapani Elephant Corridor, and Tipam Hills in Digboi, Assam.

Meanwhile, a three-days volunteer-led mission in the twin districts of Tinsukia and Dibrugarh, unearthed disturbing insights about unchecked pollution in both populated and ecologically sensitive areas.

The Asia’ s largest elephant corridor -Bogapani in the historic Oiltown Digboi -the birth place of the world’s oldest Refinery was chosen for the maiden day inaugural data-driven cleanup drives here formally on Monday.

Meanwhile, the Bogapani Forest Reserve, which forms a critical part of Asia’s largest elephant corridor, adjacent to the iconic ‘Welcome to Digboi’ landmark reveals a startling pictures.

Devajit Moran, the founder of Green Buds Society in Digboi, Assam, has reported a concerning discovery of various types of waste, including plastic, medical waste, sanitary pads, e-waste, and alcohol bottles, “littered throughout a wildlife passage.”

“This isn’t just pollution; this is a threat to biodiversity and a violation of environmental norms.” said Rudrangshu Roy and Subradip Nath, Board of Director of Northeast Narrative.

‘The area, being part of a designated elephant migration route, should ideally be under strict monitoring and waste regulation. The findings point toward a systemic failure in managing waste near forest zones’, Roy added.

However, the campaign shifted its focus to Tipam Hills on Tuesday, a site that holds both natural beauty and significant historical importance for the Tai Ahom community.

‘The findings here too suggest that Tipam area suffers from widespread plastic pollution and unregulated waste dumping’, said Githartho Rajkhowa who was leading the drive today.

The interaction of the Northeast Now with the volunteers three-day Assam initiative is more than just a cleanup; it’s a call to action. By combining community participation with data-driven brand audits, the campaign aims to press for systemic change pushing corporations to adopt sustainable packaging and urging local governance bodies to tighten enforcement.

‘Glad to learn from the volunteers of the NGOs that Assam too joins ‘The Himalayan Cleanup Campaign’ for the First Time and expect the NGOs to deliver their best if needed liaisoning with the forest department with feasible supports during their drives ‘, said the DFO Digboi.

‘Volunteers uncovering alarming waste patterns in Eco-Sensitive Zones if any would definitely help the stakeholders to design an effective mechanism to curb the menace ‘, assured the official who had assumed his office just week ago.

‘This is not just about cleaning up the trash — it’s about demanding a switch in the way we consume, produce, and manage waste,” said Trinayan Gogoi a senior NGO activist adding we express our sincere gratitude to Digboi Forest department for extending logistics supports required during the campaign period.