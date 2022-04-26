New Delhi: The Enforcement Directorate (ED) has attached assets worth Rs 65.67 crore belonging to the Ghosh Brothers group of companies and its promoters in Guwahati — in connection with a case under the Prevention of Money Laundering Act (PMLA) pertaining to bank loan fraud of Rs 37 crore.



Pranab Kumar Ghosh, Pratul Kumar Ghosh, Gita Rani Ghosh and others are the promoters and directors of the company.

The ED had initiated a money-laundering probe against Ghosh Brothers group of companies and its promoters and directors on the basis of an FIR registered by the CBI wherein a charge sheet was filed before the special judicial magistrate, Guwahati, under various sections of IPC, alleging that Ghosh Brothers Motors Pvt Ltd and its promoters and directors had defrauded IDBI bank to the tune of Rs 37 crore.



“Five other FIRs lodged against various group companies of Ghosh Brothers group were taken on record for investigation as all the FIRs pertained to the same group and were connecting the same issue,” said an ED official.



The ED learnt during the investigation that the promoters/directors of Ghosh Brothers group of companies had obtained loan from the IDBI Bank on the strength of false and fabricated documents in the name of various group companies to the tune Rs 125.74 crore.



The loan proceeds were diverted using various accounts maintained in the name of different companies of Ghosh Brothers group with multiple banks. The proceeds were also diverted to the personal accounts of family members of Pranab Kumar Ghosh.



It was learnt during the probe that several movable and immovable properties were acquired out of the said proceeds of crime by the accused in their names as well as in the name of group companies.



After due process, properties worth Rs 65.67 crore in the form of showrooms, residential flats, land and bank balances were identified and attached by the ED.