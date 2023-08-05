Defence Minister Rajnath Singh inaugurated the 132nd edition of Durand Cup at SAI Stadium in Kokrajhar district of Assam on Saturday.

The tournament is organized by the Armed Forces and supported by the Government of Assam.

Some of the main attractions of the opening ceremony included a flypast by Sukhoi-30 MKI aircraft and Mi-17 helicopter, martial displays, Gatka and Bhangra along with the display of Bodo cultural dance by the local troupe

The opening ceremony which was witnessed by around 12000 football fans was soon followed by the opening match of the tournament between Bodoland FC and Rajasthan United FC

Kokrajhar will witness eight group matches and one quarter-final to be played on August 24, 2023.

A total of 24 teams, including two foreign teams from Nepal and Bangladesh, all three teams of Indian Armed Forces and the local team of Bodoland FC will clash at three venues in Kolkata, Guwahati and Kokrajhar during the tournament.

Addressing the crowd, the Defence Minister complimented the efforts of the Armed Forces and Bodoland Territorial Council (BTC) for creating a positive environment in Kokrajhar which resulted in the event being organised in the city for the first time.

He also praised the people of the Northeast for their excitement and love for football, terming ‘the beautiful game’ as not just a sport, but an emotion.

Singh also said that Assam has produced many football talents in recent times and the hosting of the Durand Cup will encourage the youth to join the sport with renewed vigour.

Besides Rajnath Singh, the opening ceremony of the 132nd edition of Durand Cup was attended by Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma various eminent dignitaries.

Sarma had earlier said that hosting a tournament such as Durand Cup was unthinkable in Bodoland due to security concerns but has now become possible as the region is witnessing a golden era of peace and stability.