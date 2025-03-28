Guwahati: A man allegedly killed his wife on Thursday night, in a fit of rage, at Barkhola Jarailtala in Cachar, Assam.

As per sources, the husband, identified as Bulu Gowal, brutally killed his wife Pini Gowal.

The couple’s heated argument, fueled by alcohol, quickly escalated into a violent altercation

Bulu in a state of inebriation, attacked Pini, resulting in her death on the spot.

Following the incident, the police swiftly rushed to the scene and arrested Bulu.

A case has been registered for further investigation.