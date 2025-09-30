Assam: Drugs seized Cachar

Guwahati: In a major success in the fight against narcotics, Cachar Police seized drugs worth Rs 9 crore during an operation along the Silchar-Aizwal bypass on Monday.

Acting on intelligence inputs, the police intercepted a vehicle coming from a neighbouring state and recovered a huge consignment of YABA tablets. The seizure has once again highlighted the persistent drug trafficking network operating along Assam’s inter-state borders.

“Drugs worth Rs 9 crore seized. In an #AssamAgainstDrugs operation carried out by Cachar Police, a vehicle coming from a neighbouring State was intercepted in Silchar-Aizwal bypass. 30,000 YABA tablets recovered. Assam Police – Committed to a drugs free Assam!” Assam chief minister Himanta Biswa Sarma wrote on X on Monday.

According to police officials, the traffickers attempted to smuggle the consignment into Assam by concealing it inside the vehicle.

However, timely action by the Cachar Police foiled the attempt, preventing the illegal substances from entering local markets. Further investigation is underway to identify the wider network involved in the trafficking.

The Chief Minister lauded the police team for their swift action, reiterating his government’s zero-tolerance policy against narcotics.

Assam Police have intensified operations under the #AssamAgainstDrugs campaign, which has led to several high-profile seizures in recent months.

Authorities said efforts will continue until Assam is freed from the grip of the drug menace.