Assam: Doctor accused of selling infant illegally in Sribhumi

Guwahati: Assam Police registered a case against a doctor at Sribhumi District Civil Hospital who allegedly sold an infant to a couple for illegal adoption, an official said on Thursday.

According to the official of the district Child Protection Unit (CPU), they got information about an illegal adoption after an unmarried woman gave birth to the child four to five days back.

Ready for a challenge? Click here to take our quiz and show off your knowledge!

Following the incident, Assam police registered a case and started an investigation against the accused doctor who is currently eluding, the official said.

“The team carried out an investigation and found the news to be legitimate. The doctor prepared false papers and handed over the newborn child to a couple from Sribhumi in exchange for a huge amount of money,” the official stated.

“Upon investigation, the team came to light the information that a woman had come to the accused doctor around four months ago for an abortion, but he did not go ahead with it then as she was almost five months pregnant.

Ready for a challenge? Click here to take our quiz and show off your knowledge!

The accused doctor then carried out a cesarean operation on the woman at a private hospital a few days ago and sold the child to the couple by preparing false documents,” the official said.

“CPU rescued the baby and handed it over to the Child Welfare Committee (CWC) of Sribhumi“, the official added.